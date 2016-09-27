The district units of Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) organised a seminar on the role of students and youth in the present day context on occasion of 109th birth anniversary of revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh here on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the seminar, writer S.Y. Gurushanth deplored the tendency of the ruling sections to invoke sedition laws against those who raised the voice for the welfare of the common masses of the country. “It’s a shame that an independent country still applies such diabolical laws that were enacted by the British rulers to suppress the voice of dissent,” he said. He called upon youth and students to be vigilant against the forces of pseudo patriotism that try to mislead them in the name of nationality as well as religion.

SFI district unit president K. Vasudeva Reddy, who presided over the programme, criticised the Sangh Parivar for distorting history to suit its interests. “Attempts to project February 14 as Martyrs’ Day of Bhagat Singh, Sukhadev and Rajfuru to oppose Valentine’s Day stands a glaring example to expose the vicious intention of the saffron brigade and its ploy to distort history,” he said.