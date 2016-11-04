Small scale industry owners on Thursday appealed to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) to hold a bi-monthly meeting with them to help solve their problems. In an interaction with members of the Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association, Bescom MD P. Rajendra Cholan said that this measure would be implemented in the coming days. Mr. Cholan said Bescom is willing to set up help desks in 10 industrial zones if KASSIA could provide the space.

These help desks would be manned by an officer as well as gangmen. — Staff Reporter