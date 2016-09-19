The HAL Airport police arrested a Bescom contractor for allegedly digging a road without permission for laying cables, which led to traffic pile-up in Marathahalli early on Sunday.

The traffic police, who were on night rounds, noticed a portion of the Outer Ring Road being blocked by the contractor. As per rules, contractors are supposed to take permission but when the police questioned Haumantharayappa, he allegedly misbehaved with the police and asked them to check up with area councillor as there was no rule for him to apply for permission.

When the police asked him about rectifying the dug-up area, Hanumantharayappa said that was for the BBMP to take care of.

Machinery seized

The police arrested Hanumanthrayappa under section 283 of IPC (Danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and seized the machinery.