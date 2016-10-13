Survey on condition of PGs started with the aim of regulating the sector

Every time Anupama (name changed) looks for a place to rent, she goes through a checklist of safety conditions. She is cautious for a reason: a few years ago, a stranger had entered her PG accommodation in HSR Layout by opening the latch of the door through the adjacent full-length window. Her roommate woke up to see a strange man standing beside her bed. The man fled when she yelled for help.

“The experience shook me,” said Anupama, “I have been extra careful while looking for a place to stay ever since.” Her experience is not out of the ordinary. In August 2016, a software professional was raped at knife-point inside her PG accommodation in Parappana Agrahara leading to a call for regulation of the sector.

A group of IT employees under the banner of IT/ITES Employee Centre (ITEC) has started a survey on the condition of PGs in the city. They plan to take their findings to the State government and seek legislation to regulate PGs, or at least modifications in the existing laws.

"We were pushed to act after the recent rape of a woman inside a PG in Parappana Agrahara. The place did not have even basic security, and this is the case with most of the PGs mushrooming all over Bengaluru," said Haynes Davis, a software engineer.

The group has so far received more than 1,000 responses and have conducted campaigns about the issue in malls in Koramangala and Electronics City. Those wishing to participate can also take an online survey.

V.S. Ugrappa, Chairman of the Expert Committee on Prevention of Sexual Violence against Women and Children under the Karnataka legislature, said that he would recommend a regulating body to licence and monitor PGs in his report to the State government. There are around 30,000 PGs in Bengaluru, a majority of them unregulated, he said, adding, "There is no legislation regarding PGs and no designated authority for permission to run or to monitor them."

At the most, they can register as a commercial establishment under the Shops and Commercial Establishments Act.