Cities » Bengaluru

Bengaluru, October 24, 2016
Updated: October 24, 2016 09:36 IST

Bengaluru water tanker driver crowned Mr. Asia

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

A no small feat. G. Balakrishna was crowned Mr. Asia 2016 at the recently concluded 5th Phil-Asia bodybuilding championships in the Philippines.

This 25-year-old could have passed by you as just another water tanker driver, rushing through the choked traffic in Whitefield. In the last week or so, he has become a sensation — “Arnold Schwarzenegger of Whitefield.”

A no small feat. G. Balakrishna was crowned Mr. Asia 2016 at the recently concluded 5th Phil-Asia bodybuilding championships in the Philippines.

The crown caps a long and arduous journey of nearly a decade for Mr. Balakrishna, who lost his father, the family’s breadwinner, when he was a young boy.

“I am proud of my achievement and hope to repeat it more often with some financial support,” a beaming Mr. Balakrishna, an ardent fan of Schwarzenegger, told The Hindu. “I owe it to my mother, Parvathamma, and brother Rajesh who have been my pillars of support,” he said.

He won Mr. Universe Under-24 junior contest in 2013 in Germany and Mr. Universe title in the same category at the world championship in Athens, Greece in 2014.

What goes into his preparation?

Mr. Balakrishna, a resident of Ramagondanahalli near Varthur, practises for nearly six hours a day at home and is trained by champions Sangram Chougla from Mumbai and Munish Kumar from Punjab.

“I am maintaining my position with a rich daily diet that includes 750 g of chicken, 25 eggs, 300 g of rice, 200 g of vegetables along with fish for extra protein and fruits,” he said. Mr. Balakrishna’s off-season weight of about 120 kg is scaled down to 90 kg during competitions.

While initially, it was the Whitefield Settlers and Residents Association that helped him raise funds for his international participation, businessman Koshy Varghese has also been financially supporting him.

Mr. Balakrishna started the water tanker business in 2010 to supplement his income (he works as a gym instructor).

“Despite winning the championship, my worry will always be of funds. With no government support, I still struggle to participate in bodybuilding championships outside the country,” he said.

More In: Bengaluru
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Much revelry preceded the immersion of Goddess Durga idol at Ulsoor Lake on the occasion of Vijaya Dasami in Bengaluru. Photo: K. Murali Kumar

Mangaluru

Volunteers take up brooms, clean the streets

Varsities told to provide quality education

Boycott products made in China, says Bajrang Dal leader

Free land for KSRTC bus depot in Sringeri

Bajrang Dal, VHP to oppose Tipu Jayanti celebrations

Karnataka

#SteelFlyoverBeda: Opposition intensifies, govt. stands firm

Rs. 15 cr. sought from govt. to tackle water woes in villages

KIADB acquires land meant for water treatment plant, leaving MCC livid

Kalaburagi girl wins nine swimming gold medals

Crop relief delayed, officials promise probe

VTU proposes training institute for engineering faculty


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Bengaluru

The Transport Department has set up dedicated helplines to complain against overcharged cab rides.

RTO cracks the whip on overcharging cabs

Under the guise of keeping the total price under the limits set by the government, surge pricing has made a comeback in the past few months. »