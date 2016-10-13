Bengaluru Urban District Kannada Sahitya Parishat (BUDKSP) is organising its 10th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, a two-day event, from October 14.

Speaking to presspersons here on Wednesday, BUDKSP president Mayanna, said that this Sammelana would be dedicated to women and be observed as a women’s literary meet.

The former Minister Dr. Leeladevi R. Prasad has been chosen to be president of the convention.

The event, featuring folk singing performances, seminars, a poetry meet, cultural programmes, showing of documentary films and interactions with convention president will be inaugurated by the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

The programme will be held at Sir. Puttannachetty Purabhavana, J.C. Road, Mr. Mayanna added. For details, call Kannada Sahitya Parishat on 080-26603099.