Bengaluru

Bengaluru police disposing of seized items

The police have now started clearing police stations in the city of seized goods and valuables.

City Police Commissioner Praveen Sood said 9,000 seized vehicles remain unclaimed in police stations across the city. After obtaining permission from the court, the police have auctioned them off. Another 3,500 vehicles will be auctioned in July, and 12,000-odd by the end of the year, he said.

Apart from unclaimed vehicles, valuables such as gold items seized by the police during investigations will be handed over to victims with due permission from the court.

“This will help us clean the station. Another cleaning measure we have taken up is to dispose of pending cases,” he said.

Printable version | Jun 14, 2017 1:22:49 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/bengaluru-police-disposing-of-seized-items/article18986366.ece

