Is Bengaluru a safe city for women and children? According to the data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2015, Bengaluru has the most number of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act among all cities in the country. As many as 273 cases were registered in the city in 2015.

The police claim that the rise in the number of POCSO cases is owing to increased awareness, a view that several activists concur with to an extent. According to Kushi Kushalappa, part of Enfold Trust, there is an increased awareness and trust in the system. “We have child welfare officers and special juvenile police to handle such cases,” she said.

But she was quick to add that it was not enough: despite all these measures, most often, cases go unreported. “Only 25 per cent of the cases are reported. Many incidents that happen in the homes are not brought to the police stations,” Ms. Kushalappa said.

This is also what the police claim. City Police Commissioner N.S. Megharikh said they have zero tolerance towards those who commit crime against children. “There is no delay in registration and investigation of such cases. We ensure that the accused gets the punishment,” he said.

Bengaluru stands third in terms of dowry deaths after Delhi and Patna. The number of dowry deaths in 2015 was 57 as against 54 in 2014, according to NCRB data.

“Every two minutes there is a dowry death in the country. Though Dowry Prohibition Act came into force decades ago, the system has not been eradicated,” said K.S. Vimala, vice-president, AIDWA, Karnataka.

She said dowry had become a symbol of prestige. “Committees should be formed to create awareness about the evils of dowry. It is the duty of the State government and a strong political will is needed for this,” she added.