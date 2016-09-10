Cars and bikes on display at The Hindu Auto Expo 2016 at the White Orchid Convention Centre at Bengaluru on Saturday. Photo: K. Murali Kumar

Among the crowd-pullers is a Rs 1.5 lakh bicycle from Mercedes-Benz

Enthusiasts thronged The Hindu Auto Expo on Saturday to see what the well-known brands have come up with and are expected to offer customers in the coming months. About 55 models of bikes and four-wheelers, including vintage cars, super bikes and sports cars, are on display at the two-day expo at the White Orchid Convention Centre near Manyata Embassy Business Park.

Models on display include those of Maserati and Lamborghini. Among the bikes, Harley Davidson is the main draw.

There is a car for every budget, starting from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 3 crore for the Audi R8V10 Plus. The price tags for the bikes were in the range of Rs 40,000 to Rs. 40 lakh.

Surprisingly, despite the presence of the Ducati HyperMotard, Hayabusa models and Kawasaki Ninja, the crowd-puller turned out to be a top-end bicycle from car-maker Mercedes-Benz. The Rs. 1.5-lakh piece was on display in the pavilion of Akshaya Motors.

Amritha Menon from Marathahalli, who recently landed her first job, was at the Expo exploring options for her first car. “These cars are overwhelming, I had never seen or heard of some of them,” she said. “I was offered the option of booking a vehicle of my choice. This is so much better than going to several showrooms in the city in search of a car of my choice. I found that so convenient,” she added.

Vying for attention among the more powerful machines is the Glorious Heritage pavilion. It showcases vintage cars and is drawing, along with fans, curious youngsters. Among the classics are some iconic models, like a 1933 Sunbeam, 1929 Merc Nuburg and a 1928 Lanchestar.

Abhijith Srinivas, a software professional, said, “This is my first visit to a big auto show. I was thrilled to see the older machines in the vintage cars section. It is wonderful for motor enthusiasts like me to get an opportunity to see the classics and super bikes under the same roof.”