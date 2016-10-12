Bengaluru bids adieu to Goddess Durga

Home
Pampore encounter ends, infiltration bid foiled in Tangdhar
Salafism brought Kerala IS group together
Portfolios of Jayalalithaa given to Panneerselvam
Earlier cross-LoC strikes had different goals: former NSA
Chennai |
Hyderabad |
Bengaluru |
Delhi |
Mumbai |
Tamil Nadu |
Andhra Pradesh |
Environment |
Cinema |
thREAD |
Metroplus |
Specials
Today's Paper
All Sections
News
News
National
International
Andhra Pradesh
Karnataka
Kerala
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Other states
Cities
Business
Business
Agri-Business
Economy
Industry
Markets
OP-ED
Opinion
Columns
Editorial
Interview
Readers' Editor
Resources
Resources
The India Cables
Elections
Topics
Events
Lit for Life
November Fest
Life & Style
Entertainment
Art
Cinema
Dance
History & Culture
Music
Theatre
Motoring
Travel
Books
Literary Review
Know Your English
Videos
Videos
Features
Cinema
Downtown
Education Plus
Friday Review
Magazine
Metroplus
Property Plus
Young World
In School
Empower
Specials
Specials
In Depth
Live Chat
Timelines
Data
Sport
Sport
Cricket
Football
Hockey
Tennis
Races
Other Sports
Sci-Tech
Sci-Tech
Environment
Health
Science
Technology
Gadgets
Internet
News
National
Pampore encounter ends, infiltration bid foiled in Tangdhar
Earlier cross-LoC strikes had different goals: former NSA
Portfolios of Jayalalithaa given to Panneerselvam
Former security guard sexually abused perfumer before murder
Andhra Pradesh |
Karnataka |
Kerala |
Tamil Nadu |
Telangana |
Other States
Andhra Pradesh |
Karnataka |
Kerala |
Tamil Nadu |
Telangana |
Other States
International
Theresa May concedes Parliament debate on Brexit, but rules out vote
Afghan forces recapture Kunduz
U.S. election may get decided before Nov. 8
Trump fights a lonely battle as Hillary expands lead
South Asia |
World
South Asia |
World
Opinion
A tragedy that implicates us all
Military fables of a democracy
Bandwidth for growth
For a country whose telecommunications ministers worry about being labelled ‘ca...
How’s the economy really doing?
Cartoon |
Columns |
Editorial |
Interview |
Lead |
Letters |
Comment |
Open Page |
Readers' Editor
Business
Renault, Nissan recall 51K units of Kwid, redi—Go
Toyota, Suzuki explore alliance in environment, safety, IT
Samsung’s Note 7 fiasco could burn $17 bn. hole
Samsung suffers ongoing losses in Seoul Stock Exchange
Agri-Business |
Budget |
Industry |
Economy |
Markets |
Stock Quotes
Sport
Statistical highlights of India-New Zealand third Test
Chennai plays Goa first time after acrimonious last year final
Ashwin regains No.1 spot in Test rankings
Ashwin sends the Kiwis into a tailspin
Cricket |
Football |
Hockey |
Tennis |
Races |
Other Sports
Videos
Features
Sci-Tech
Crossword
Cities
Bengaluru
Chennai
Coimbatore
Delhi
Hyderabad
Kochi
Kozhikode
Kolkata
Madurai
Mangaluru
Mumbai
Puducherry
Thiruvananthapuram
Tiruchirapalli
Vijayawada
Visakhapatnam
SLIDESHOW
Bengaluru bids adieu to Goddess Durga
Oct 12, 2016
Latest slideshows in this section
Bengaluru bids adieu to Goddess Durga
The grandeur of Mysuru Dasara
Getting ready for Ayudha pooja
Perfect day to get the cycles out
Fire guts scrap material dump yard in Nayandahalli
Cauvery row: Violence erupts across Bengaluru
Pro-Kannada protesters take over Bengaluru roads
Protests across Karnataka in the wake of release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu
Mixed response to all-India strike
Tiranga yatra
Patriotic fervour
Tweet
More slideshows in these sections
Email the Editor
The grandeur of Mysuru Dasara
Most Popular
Most Commented
Para-cyclist made to remove prosthesis again at Bengaluru airport
Realtor from Chennai killed in Bengaluru
Another lake starts frothing in city
An app to map puncture shops
Namma Bengaluru: BMTC to operate buses till 1 a.m. from next week
Nearly 9 lakh adults in State outside ambit of Aadhaar
Ex-security guard held for perfumer’s murder
Deities and the dead on lake beds
#whatsyourissue: ‘There’s no avoiding air pollution’
Woman robbed by bike borne men at Mathikere
Mangaluru
‘Intelligentsia should speak out against suppression of right to free speech’
Organs from brain dead boy harvested
12 held on the charge of illegal sand extraction
Attempt to assault: one arrested
Petroleum dealers threaten strike from Oct. 19
Karnataka
Cultural pageantry, a visual treat for teeming spectators
Karnataka’s ban on e-cigs turns into vapour near schools
Para-cyclist made to remove prosthesis again at Bengaluru airport
Goods wagon derails near Edakumari
Miscreants rob home alone woman of gold chain
Unable to repay loan, Kalaburagi farmer ends life
Today's Paper
ePaper
This Day That Age
Crossword
Archive
Group Sites
The Hindu
தி இந்து
Business Line
BL on Campus
Sportstarlive
Frontline
The Hindu Centre
Images
Classifieds
RoofandFloor
O
P
E
N
close
Recent Article in Bengaluru
#whatsyourissue: ‘There’s no avoiding air pollution’
Contributions come from outdated vehicles to owners who do not bother to get their vehicles checked for air pollution to BMTC buses which are poorly maintained
»
The Hindu:
Home
|
Today's Paper
|
News
|
National
|
International
|
Opinion
|
Business
|
Sport
|
Videos
|
Features
|
Sci-Tech
|
Crossword
|
The Site:
|
About Us
|
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
|
Contacts
|
Archive
|
Subscribe
|
RSS Feeds
|
Site Map
Group Sites:
The Hindu
|
தி இந்து
|
Business Line
|
BL on Campus
|
Sportstarlive
|
Frontline
|
The Hindu Centre
|
RoofandFloor
|
Publications
|
eBooks
|
Images
|
Classifieds
|
Comments to:
web.thehindu@thehindu.co.in
Copyright© 2016, The Hindu