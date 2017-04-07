Bengaluru all set to host Davis Cup tie between India and Uzbekistan

more-in

For the third time in four years, the city will play host to the prestigious Davis Cup tennis tournament. Fans will get to rally behind the national team once again, when India takes on Uzbekistan at the KSLTA Stadium in Cubbon Park. The three-day affair begins on Friday. The visiting team will miss the services of its star player, Denis Istomin, who has pulled out owing to an injury. The Indian team, on the other hand, does not feature doubles specialist Leander Paes, who has been dropped in favour of Rohan Bopanna. This contest between the two evenly-matched units should make for an interesting viewing.

In a welcome gesture, KSLTA has decided to give free tickets to all junior players who train at tennis academies across the city. “Coaches have already begun to pick up the tickets to pass on to their wards. The junior players too can take their passes at the stadium by bringing their academy identification cards,” Sunil Yajaman, chief organiser, said on Thursday.

Tickets, priced at ₹350 and ₹700 per day, are available at the box office counters at the stadium. It can also be purchased online at www.bookmyshow.com. “Ticket sales have not been as good as the India-Serbia tie (held in 2014), but we hope that interest will pick up once the matches get underway,” Mr. Yajaman said.

A total of 300 policemen will be pressed into service. “They will be stationed at all exit and entry points. Around 60 traffic policemen will also be present, as the nearby Chinnaswamy Stadium is hosting an IPL cricket match on Saturday,” he said.

Spectators can park their vehicles at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Ramkumar Ramanathan takes on Temur Ismailov in the first singles rubber on Friday (3 p.m.). Prajnesh Gunneswaran faces Sanjar Fayziev in the next match.