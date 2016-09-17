The app will help passengers navigate through the airport.

Share feedback or be guided to ‘must buys’ and ‘must try’ items

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has now got an app of its own in addition to a Twitter handle. The ‘BLR Airport’ app enables users to not just track flight details on their mobile phones, but also connect to the Wi-Fi in the airport at one click. Passengers can use the navigation facility, share feedback about their experience at KIA or be guided to the ‘must buys’ and ‘must try’ items there.

The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), along with its digital partner ThoughtWorks, hopes to ‘revolutionise’ the travel experience at KIA through a combination of digital technologies, people, services and data. ThoughtWorks is said to have undertaken a detailed study of 14 leading airport apps before coming up with the features for ‘BLR Airport’ app. Their aim was to give travellers an ‘airport in their pocket’ experience.

“The newly built digital platform’s innovative potential will keep adapting to the Bengaluru airport’s evolving digital needs. Through these efforts, BIAL aims to future-proof its airport operations and services by making meaning of the abundant digital data available and create a more personalised, just-in-time travel service,” a release said.

Available on iOS and Android platforms, the app has made KIA the first Indian airport to use Google Indoor Maps.

On the app

Flight information

Flight tracking

One-touch WiFi connect at airport

Navigation at airport

Must Try (food and beverage)

Must Buy (retail)

Contextual notifications

Share feedback