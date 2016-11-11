Yallaiah's mortal remains surfaced 50 m away from the spot where the two actors had drowned.

The body of 27-year-old Yallaiah, who went missing under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday, surfaced 50 m away from the spot where the two actors had drowned in Thippagongahalli reservoir on Thursday.

Pradeep K.K., Commander, National Disaster Response Force, said Yellaiah, a farmer from Doddamannu Gudde village near Ramanagaram, had come along with his friends to witness the rescue operations on Tuesday.

He tried to swim away from a bee attack and was later found missing. His family filed a missing complaint with the police fearing that he might have drowned. The police sought the help of the NDRF and the Fire and Emergency Services personnel to trace him.

The NDRF team, which continued search operations after recovering Anil’s body, found Yallaiah’s body too. The Taverekere police shifted the body for post-mortem and summoned his friends who had accompanied him for questioning, to ascertain whether there was any foul play.