Board will meet on Thursday to discuss extension of the steel flyover beyond the Hebbal flyover and associated cost escalation

Bengaluru: The steel flyover will be built 12 feet over the Hebbal flyover, but not exactly above the existing structure. It will run parallel to the existing Hebbal flyover. This as per the design released by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

P.N. Naik, engineering member, BDA, said that the earlier proposal to build the steel flyover exactly over the Hebbal flyover was discarded due to difficulties in putting up piers on the existing structure. “The steel flyover will run parallel to the Hebbal flyover, but 12 feet above,” he said.

The steel flyover will land 300 metres before the Elevated Expressway to KIA at Esteem Mall junction, where traffic can be diverted towards Kodigehalli, Byatarayanapura and Jakkur.

However, the design is yet to be finalised. Mr. Naik said that the task of drawing up a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for this part of the steel flyover would also be given to STUP Consultants, which will finalise the design and cost escalation. The addition of this phase of the steel flyover will neither effect the existing tender finalised with Larsen and Toubro nor require a new tender, argue BDA officials. “The tender need not be changed, as there is a provision to add 25 per cent more work to what has been approved, which will be used to extend the flyover in the same contract,” Mr. Naik said.

Crucial BDA Board meet

The BDA Board will meet on Thursday to discuss extension of the steel flyover beyond the Hebbal flyover and associated cost escalation. Amidst virulent opposition from citizen groups, the crucial question is when will the BDA issue an order for L&T to start work.

Over a lakh support campaign against felling trees

Bengaluru: Over a lakh citizens have come out in support of the campaign against felling of 812 trees for the steel flyover through giving missed calls and signing online petitions, claims Jhatkaa.org, a campaigning organisation.

Jhatkaa.org had given out a mobile number asking people to give a missed call if they are opposed to the felling of trees. The post went viral on social media and social messenger apps. “We will plan the next course of action with those who have responded with the aim of influencing the decision makers in the city,” said a statement from the organisation.