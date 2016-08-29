It is attempting a makeover for some of its complexes

A huge complex spread over a vast expanse nestled in one of the prime localities in the city. Yet, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) complex in Indiranagar on Old Madras Road is a picture of stark contrast to the bustling area around it, complete with two Namma Metro stations in close quarters.

Activities in the handful of small shops and the Regional Transport Office, among others, are the only signs of life in the pale-looking building. Similar is the case with the Domlur complex, a rundown building which is more famous for housing the Sub-Registrar’s office than anything else.

With approximately 60 layouts and 20 such complexes in some of them, BDA is now attempting a makeover of sorts for some of the buildings. First in line is the over 30-year-old Indiranagar complex, which is set to make way for a modern commercial complex on public-private-partnership (PPP) basis.

Officials said tenders had been called for building a complex on an “area-share” basis on the 6 acres of BDA land. “We have got a few bidders,” an official said, and added, a decision was yet to be taken on rehabilitation of the existing offices and shops in the complex.

Similar proposals have been floated for the renovation of the complexes at Domlur and Austin Town.

Will a refurbished complex also mean higher rentals? “The guidelines for the rentals are usually fixed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. But now that the complex will be of a higher quality, rentals could go higher. But it is too premature to tell,” said a BDA official.

He said government agencies would be given preference if they were interested in setting up offices there.