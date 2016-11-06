Court issues notice to BDA and CID, orders to maintain site in present nature

The High Court of Karnataka on Saturday ordered issue of notice to Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on a petition that has alleged that the BDA had cheated the petitioner by selling a site to two individuals even though the same site, situated in Arkavathy Layout, was allotted to the petitioner in 2006.

Justice S. Abdul Nazeer passed the order on the petition filed by D.L. Gopi (52), a resident of Shanthinagar. The court also ordered the BDA and others to maintain the site in the present nature until further order.

The BDA on June 24, 2006 allotted the site, bearing No. 391 in Arkavathy Layout 6th Block (formed out of survey no. 51 of K. Narayanpura village) and measuring 54 sq. m, to the petitioner.

Though the BDA, on July 18, 2014, wrote to him stating that a lease-cum-sale deed would be registered in his favour as he had paid the full amount for the site, no deed was registered in his favour despite repeated requests, the petition said.

Mr. Gopi said in the petition that he was in shock when he secured copies of encumbrance certificates from the Sub-Registrar’s office as the BDA had sold the site allotted to him to two individuals in different transactions.

Encumbrance certificates disclosed that the BDA had sold the same site through a registered sale deed, dated December 5, 2014, in favour of Krishnappa (66), a resident of K. Narayanapura, from whom the BDA had acquired a portion of land for the Arkavathy Layout project. And within a year, the BDA, through a lease-cum-sale deed, dated November 21, 2015, registered the same site in favour of G.L. Shyamsundar (58), a resident of Rajajinagar.

Interestingly, the BDA had informed the petitioner, both in its responses to a query under the RTI as well as personal communication sent to him, that the site remained allotted to him and stands in his name only.

However, the BDA had not acted on his letter through which he had brought to its notice about registration of the same site in favour of two others, it was contended in the petition while alleging that the BDA had “cheated” him.

