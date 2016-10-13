The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), on Wednesday, published a 10-page document answering questions on the proposed steel flyover that will link Basaveshwara Circle to Hebbal. This comes just days before a pan-city protest planned by citizens to air their concerns about a project that they claim will do little to ease traffic congestion to the international airport.

The document, which was published on the BDA’s website, was also tweeted by city minister K.J. George. But activists and citizens’ groups said that the FAQ does not address issues such as the need for a mass transit system and alternative routes to the airport.

Citizens’ groups have criticised the BDA for publishing only the salient features of the project but not the detailed project and feasibility reports, which are ideally public documents.