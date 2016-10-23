Bengaluru Development Minister K.J. George, who was present during the BDA meeting with Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda on Saturday, is likely to convene a consultation with city MLAs and Members of Parliament, in the near future, said BDA officials.

But it is unlikely that citizens’ groups will be called for the meeting. Mr. Gowda on Saturday said that citizens’ groups opposing the project should also be involved in the consultation.

“I intervened as an MP from the constituency where the project is coming up, as public opinion is not being accommodated. The government is being not transparent,” said Mr. Gowda. “BDA officials gave me a presentation which I asked to be made to the city at large. As of now, I have not arrived at any conclusion. A larger public consultation is the need of the hour.”