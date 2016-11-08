Bengaluru: At the urging of harried site allotees, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has launched a help desk to untangle the allotment confusion in Arkavathy Layout. The desk would function from the BDA PRO’s office every Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Assistant executive engineers, land acquisition officers and head of administrative departments will guide allottees on issues pertaining to alternate sites and compensation for land owners.

The help desk will also receive applications from aggrieved parties and forward them to the relevant departments.

Meanwhile, BDA has republished a seniority list of 3,297 people eligible for alternate sites, and has called for objections. It will hold a special meeting with five representatives each from site allottees and land losers during the board meeting on November 15, to resolve the confusion.