Following pressure from Congress MLAs to compensate people affected by the demolition drive, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday announced that the government is contemplating on a suitable mode of compensation.

He agreed to the proposal based on arguments that most of those who have lost their properties have been duped by developers and the government is also culpable, as agencies provided all necessary permits for these properties, those present in the meeting told The Hindu . Me. Siddaramaiah is learnt to have directed the BDA to explore the possibility of allotting ‘poor property losers’ a flat in one of its group housing projects or a site in the upcoming Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout.

Though Mr. Siddaramaiah mentioned only ‘poor property losers’, officials said if the government does act on the proposal, the same principle would apply to all affected.