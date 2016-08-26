The BBMP will be repairing potholes in the busy Lower Agaram Road.

“We have already surveyed the road. Work will be taken up on Saturday. Debris from construction work nearby has been dumped on the road. In some places, the sides of the roads have been dug up to either bury this debris or clean the adjoining storm-water drains,” said K.T. Nagraj, Chief Engineer (Major Roads)

Mr. Nagraj will be present at the site on Saturday morning and meet citizens at the BBMP headquarters in the evening.