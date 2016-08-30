The Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike is gearing up to handle the waste that is expected to be generated during Ganesh Chaturthi, which will be celebrated in the first week of September. The year, waste will be managed at ward-level with the help of volunteers.

“Each ward will have volunteers, who will be deployed at designated lakes. They will ensure that the decorations adorning the idols are removed before they are immersed,” said N.S. Ramakanth, waste expert, who has been helping the BBMP manage waste during festivals for many years. Last year, over 10 days, two tonnes of waste were generated from Sankey Tank alone.

“The main problem is the Plaster of Paris and the paint used in idols,” say officials.

The BBMP will be roping in residents’ welfare associations to help with waste segregation.

“We have been asking people to immerse idols in a bucket at home. This is the ideal way,” added Mr. Ramakanth.