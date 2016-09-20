The encroachment survey of 36 storm-water drain stretches has just crossed the halfway mark, but the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is set to restart the encroachment clearance drive from Tuesday, after a break of more than two weeks. This time, it is vacant plots that will be targeted, for the most part.

According to sources, only about 60 per cent of the survey has been completed. “What is more important is that the surveyors have to mark the properties on the ground. Not even half the surveyed areas have been marked on the ground. Only after that can we start the drive in those parts,” said Siddegowda, chief engineer, storm-water drains, BBMP.

BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad, at a review meeting on Monday, set the weekend as the deadline for completing the survey and marking the properties on the ground.

Meanwhile, the encroachment clearance drive is setto restart on Tuesday on vacant sites. Mr. Siddegowda confirmed that though the drive will be taken up at four spots, it mostly involves reclaiming empty sites. Only one house has been identified for demolition. The drive will be taken up in Harohalli, Srinivasapura in Yelahanka, Kadugondanahalli in Sarvagna Nagar, and Medarahalli in Dasarahalli.

BBMP is concentrating on encroachment clearance on 36 storm-water drain stretches after the Chief Minister put on hold the blanket clearance drive and asked the civic agency to concentrate only on flood-prone zones.

Meanwhile, the Department of Survey Settlement and Land Records is yet to submit its report on the resurvey of Orion Mall and Prestige Tech Park, sources said. BBMP has now said that the district administration is the competent authority to take a call on the encroachment atIdeal Homes Layout in R.R. Nagar by properties of actor Darshan and former Minister Shamanur Shivashankarappa.