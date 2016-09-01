The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Waste Management Department will be involving neighbourhood and residential associations to help reduce black spots in the city. There are close to 8,000 such black spots in Bengaluru. “Every time we clean up a black spot, it resurfaces again,” said Dr. Sandhya, BBMP Nodal Officer (Managed Health Care). “We will be roping in volunteers from every neighbourhood or local residents’ association to keep a check on this. Volunteers themselves can trace those who dump garbage and report back to us,” she added.

On the issue of dumping garbage on vacant sites, BBMP admitted that the penalisation of owners is not always being enforced. “It is difficult to enforce as sometimes the owners are not easily traceable,” said Dr. Sandhya.

A possible solution to this is to identify and set penalties at the time of property tax collection. “We are trying to get the Revenue Department to collect the fines at the time of property tax collection … this issue will be handled at the zone level with the Joint Commissioner of that zone taking responsibility, instead of centrally by us,” she said.