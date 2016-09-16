Resumes drive to clear storm-water drains in Dasarahalli zone

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday resumed its drive against encroachments on storm-water drains (SWDs) by recovering 18 vacant sites in Dasarahalli zone.

The civic body will resume demolition in the West Zone on Friday.

“From next week onwards, the demolition drive will fan out to the other zones,” said BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad, adding that the demolitions had been halted for several reasons, including the recent unrest over sharing of Cauvery waters. “A survey has been undertaken in more than 36 locations to identify encroachments on SWDs,” he said.

This time, however, only those encroachments that are directly linked to flooding will be targeted. Approximately 246 survey numbers and around 1,000 buildings located in 18 ‘villages’ have been earmarked for demolitions, but the exact locations are not known, said sources.

A senior official said that encroachments near lakes, including in Bellandur, Yelahanka, Bommanahalli , Dasarahalli, Gavipura and Mathikere, will be identified for demolition.

Report on Darshan’s house submitted

The final survey report on the alleged SWD encroachment by Kannada film actor Darshan’s house in Rajarajeshwari Nagar as well as some other high-profile buildings in the vicinity has been completed. However, it is still not clear whether portions of the actor’s house will be demolished.

“The matter is mixed up in a legal case since 2003,” said BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad. Sources, however, informed that the report has been forwarded to the Urban Deputy Commissioner.