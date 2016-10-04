The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday kicked off a campaign — ‘MyCityMyBudget’ — to crowdsource suggestions for the 2017-18 BBMP Budget. Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy is collaborating with BBMP on this endeavour.

BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad announced that apart from crowdsourcing inputs for the budget, they would also reserve Rs. 5 crore for 20 community projects, which will receive a maximum budgetary allocation of Rs. 25 lakh each, subject to the approval of the Mayor and the city council. Sapna Karim, head of MyCityMyBudget, Janaagraha, said applications for the community projects contest will open on October 15, and the projects will be selected by a jury headed by the BBMP Commissioner. “Communities can come together with their councillors to prepare community projects, compete and get funding,” she said.

The MyCityMyBudget vehicle will travel across the city and give citizens a chance to fill suggestion forms. The campaign will also include workshops at schools and colleges. The suggestions, along with the shortlisted projects, will be submitted to the Mayor in December, Janaagraha said.