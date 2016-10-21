Those who were violating cleanliness norms were penalised

Officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Thursday inspected several restaurants in and around Indiranagar.

A team led by Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner, Solid Waste Management (SWM) and Health visited restaurants on 100 feet road and discovered that several were violating cleanliness norms. “In several places, we found food being kept on the ground. In other restaurants, there were minor cleanliness violations for which they were fined. We also advised staff not to store different types of meat together, as it might offend some customers,” Mr. Khan said.

One positive aspect discovered by the team was that most restaurants in the area had adopted segregation of garbage. “This is a very good practice. In one hotel, the staff even make their own compost from the wet waste and use it for their garden. We found only one restaurant had not taken up segregation,” he said.

The team also visited restaurants on the premises of the Karnataka Golf Association to follow up on complaints of birds disrupting flights at the nearby HAL airport. “We visited the premises of the KGA and found no birds roosting there. As per our observation, the birds obstructing flights are kites. They may be congregating because of the nearby storm water drain, which we are in the process of cleaning,” Mr. Khan said.

CCTVs in kitchens

Officials say that the BBMP is likely to make it mandatory for restaurants to fix CCTV cameras in the kitchen. The rule, which will apply to around 2,000 restaurants and eateries, will enable customers to view the kitchen where their food is being prepared. The proposal is before the commissioner for approval, Mr. Khan said.