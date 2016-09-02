The Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) filed a police complaint against the builder for negligence leading to damage to neighbouring buildings.

The BBMP filed a complaint at Bharthi Nagar Police Station against the builder for violating provisions of building by-laws. “We have registered a case under Section 427 of IPC (mischief causing damage to property),” said a senior police officer.

The civic body also issued a notice directing stoppage of construction until the structural stability of the area as well as damage to the house is assessed. Ravi Wadar, Assistant Executive Engineer, Pulakeshinagar, said technical reports on the construction as well as sanctioned plans have been sought from the Town Planning Department. “On Friday, we will verify if the builder has followed all the norms,” he said.

In a statement, Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director, Prestige Group, said that the construction was “as per the plan sanctioned” by the BBMP. He attributed the cracks to ‘excessive rain and clay-like soil’ in the area. “We have promised alternate accommodation to the residents till retaining walls are built and the area is safe. We have promised to rehabilitate and rebuild whatever damage has been caused owing to this construction activity,” he said.

Incidents of neighbouring buildings suffering damage due to large-scale projects seem to occur with eerie frequency in the city. However, accountability for lapses is absent. Take for instance, the recent wall collapse at Koramangala, which led to the BBMP suspending two engineers for three months.

Sources said the probe is on and no proof has been found that the engineers were involved directly in the laxities at the construction site.