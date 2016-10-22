A road in Gottigere that was encroached by Classic Orchards builders was thrown open to the public by the BBMP after removing the encroachments on Friday. — Photo: By Special Arrangement

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday demolished the entrance to ‘Classic Orchards’, a gated community on Bannerghatta Road, to make a pathway to the property behind it.

Subbu Hegde, a resident, said BBMP officials brought down the security kiosk and the gates to enable access to the property developed behind theirs. A year ago, the BBMP had tried to demolish the entrance of the gated community as the promoter had relinquished the roads to BBMP. However, the residents had got a stay order from the high court, which was vacated two months ago.

“We have gone on appeal against the high court order in a court writ petition to a larger two-judge bench and the appeal is still pending. In fact, the case came up for hearing on Friday. But BBMP officials demolished the entrance the same day,” Mr. Hegde said.

Mahalakshmi Parthasarathy, another resident of Classic Orchards, alleged that the promoter of the gated community was developing another apartment behind for which the road in the gated community was opened for.

“While we bought the houses as they were in a gated community, now that premises itself stands shattered,” said Mr. Hegde.