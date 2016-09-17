To retain power in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the ruling Congress has decided to continue its alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular) in the mayoral polls to be held on September 28.

The resolution was passed at a meeting of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office-bearers on Friday. Addressing presspersons after the meeting, KPCC president G. Parameshwara said he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would speak to JD(S) leader H.D. Deve Gowda to seek the party’s support.

The mayoral elections are likely to be seen by the government as a precursor to the Legislative Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2018, preparations for which have already begun. The Congress aims to retain power in Bengaluru, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is reported to have directed legislators to do everything in their power to ensure a Congress victory in the mayoral polls.

JD(S) State president H.D. Kumaraswamy favours joining hands with the party that would give them the post of mayor. In 2015, Congress and JD(S) entered into alliance which led to B.N. Manjunath Reddy of the Congress getting the post of mayor and Hemalatha Gopalaiah of JD(S) of deputy mayor.

State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa said the party is yet to take a decision on a tie-up with JD (S). "The BJP will not agree to any pre-condition laid down by the JD(S),” Mr. Yeddyurappa said.