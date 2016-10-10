Noted writer Bargur Ramachandrappa will chair the 82nd Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelan to be held at Raichur in December this year.

Central Committee of Kannada Sahitya Parishat chose Dr. Bargur Ramachandrappa as the president of the prestigious sammelan at a meeting in New Delhi on Sunday.

Dr. Ramachandrappa is the recipient of the prestigious Pampa award of the State government for his contribution to Kannada literature.

Besides being a prominent writer in Kannada literature, Dr. Ramachandrappa is a well-known film-maker.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Ramachandrappa said that he was elated with the honour.