Bangalore Turf Club plea: High Court to pass interim order on Friday

The High Court of Karnataka will pass an interim order on Friday on the plea made by Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) for issuing an interim direction to the State government to grant licence for holding winter races.

Justice A.S. Bopanna said he would pass orders on Friday after hearing the arguments made by counsel representing the BTC, the horse owners, the BTC Staff Association, and others in support for their plea for allowing winter races during pendency of their petitions, and the arguments on behalf of the government.

While counsel for the BTC claimed that the government either considered or rejected the BTC’s application seeking licence, the government contended that the application was not submitted in a proper form prescribed in the law.

However, it was argued on behalf of the BTC that the application was submitted in the format which was was being done from past several years, on which the government was issuing licence.

The court heard arguments after the BTC rejected a government’s proposal — submitted on the court’s suggestion — to conduct winter races under a supervision committee without having any stewards of the BTC.

Meanwhile, the BTC said a committee, including stewards and others to be nominated by the government could be considered for supervising the races.

However, counsel representing the BTC Staff Association claimed that the staff members were suffering because of the fight between the giants — the BTC and the government — and requested the court to permit conduct of race by imposing any condition while pointing out that staff members were not getting pay owing to non-conduct of races.