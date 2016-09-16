The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday granted bail to Mangaluru-based business tycoon Naresh Shenoy, who is the prime accused in the murder of 51-year-old RTI activist Vinayak Baliga.

Justice B. Sreenivase Gowda passed the order while allowing a petition filed by Shenoy, who was arrested in the last week of June this year.

The court directed Shenoy to furnish a bond for Rs. 2 lakh and two local sureties, and to surrender his passport. He was also directed not to contact any authorities of the Venkataramana temple in Mangaluru, as Baliga had spoken about alleged irregularities in the affairs of the temple linking them to Shenoy.

While directing him to cooperate with the investigation, Shenoy was asked not to influence or tamper with witnesses and not leave the jurisdiction of the Mangaluru court without prior permission.

Shenoy was arrested after the High Court in April refused to grant him anticipatory bail. He was absconding since Baliga was hacked to death near his house at Kodialbail, in Mangaluru, on March 21.

Baliga, an electrical contractor by profession, was also an RTI activist and he had unearthed many controversial information related to electricity theft and unauthorised constructions in Mangaluru city apart from rising the issue of irregularities in the temple. It was alleged that some of the other accused, who were arrested earlier, were allegedly hired to kill Baliga and that one of the accused was in touch with Shenoy.