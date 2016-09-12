The Muslims community observed Bakrid in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Monday.

They offered prayers at various mosques in the two districts. Bakrid symbolises sacrifice to be made to help each other in society.

The State government had declared holiday for all government institutions, schools and colleges in the two districts on Monday in view of the festival. All government offices and educational institutions would function as usual on Tuesday.

Leaders from different religions and organisations joined the celebrations at Idagh mosque and ground on Light House Hill Road in the city and greeted Muslims.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies U.T. Khader also participated in the celebrations.

Mayor Harinath, Ivan D’Souza, MLC, J.R. Lobo, MLA, Mangaluru City South, M Chandra Sekhar, Mangaluru Police Commissioner, M B Puranik, a leader of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, S Pradeep Kumar Kalkura, president, Dakshina Kannada Sahitya Parishat, participated in the celebrations at Idagh mosque.