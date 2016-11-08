Bengaluru: State Minister Roshan Baig on Monday filed a complaint of criminal defamation in a local court after BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje reportedly linked him to the murder of a RSS worker.
He approached the VIII Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate seeking compensation of Rs. 10 crore and legal action against the MP. The court has directed filing a case with the police.
After the daylight murder of Rudresh (38) on Kamaraj Road on October 16, Ms. Karandlaje had alleged that Mr. Baig had hired killers for the murder.
