Bengaluru: State Minister Roshan Baig on Monday filed a complaint of criminal defamation in a local court after BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje reportedly linked him to the murder of a RSS worker.

He approached the VIII Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate seeking compensation of Rs. 10 crore and legal action against the MP. The court has directed filing a case with the police.

After the daylight murder of Rudresh (38) on Kamaraj Road on October 16, Ms. Karandlaje had alleged that Mr. Baig had hired killers for the murder.