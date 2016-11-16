For 15 years, Ahmed Pasha has plied his autorickshaw in the city without a worry. But since last week, after the Union government announced the demonetisation of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes and imposed restrictions on cash withdrawals, he has been a perturbed man.

“During the first two days, I continued to accept the old notes and gave back change in Rs. 100 notes. However, when I tried to go to the bank to exchange these notes, I was turned away twice after spending half the morning standing in queue. Then I realised that the cash problems are here to stay for the next few months,” he said.

Now, without any money to return to passengers, Mr. Pasha has started turning them down. And his business has fallen as it is. “Not many people are willing to pay with cash nowadays. I hardly find passengers, and those who do hail an auto try to pay with old notes or the new Rs. 2,000 notes,” he said.

Kaushik C.N., a resident of Indiranagar, said, “I prefer autorickshaws to cabs as the distance from my home and office is less than 2 km. However, I have exhausted the small denomination notes I had in hand. The moment I tell auto drivers I have a Rs. 2,000 note, they say they don’t have change. I cannot expect them to pay me back Rs. 1,950 for a Rs. 50 ride.”

Faced with this dilemma, several autorickshaw users have switched over to taxi aggregators. “We estimate a slump of at least 70 per cent in the daily business of autorickshaw owners. There are so many passengers who try to pay with the now illegal Rs. 500 note. Even if the driver wants to accept the bill, he does not have enough change to give the passenger,” said M. Manjunath, president of Adarsha Auto & Taxi Drivers’ Union.