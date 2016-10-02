Bengaluru Urban district authorities cleared 70.25 acres of encroached land, valued at over Rs. 648 crore in Bengaluru north, east and south taluks, on Saturday.

The maximum area demolished was in Bengaluru south taluk. As much as 37 acres and 77 guntas of land worth Rs. 566 crore was cleared in Bengaluru south taluk.

In Bangalore east taluk, encroachments on 110 guntas of land worth Rs. 80 crore were cleared and in Bengaluru north, 0.3 gunta valued at Rs. 2 crore was cleared.

The encroachment drive was led by V. Shankar, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban district and the respective tahsildars.