Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Ananth Kumarat the birth centenary celebrations of M.S. Subbulakshmi in Bengaluru.— Photo: Special arrangement

The birth centenary celebration of Bharat Ratna M.S. Subbulakshmi was launched at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan here on Friday.

Inaugurating the programme, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Ananth Kumar said the Union Culture Ministry had sanctioned Rs. 5 crore as the first instalment towards setting up an auditorium in memory of the legendary singer. It would be constructed at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts at Mallathahalli, Bengaluru.

Mr. Ananth Kumar described Subbulakshmi as a sangam of “ pratibhe , janapriyate and saadhane .” (talent, popularity and achievement). “It is my fortune to take part in this programme dedicated to the legendary musician,” he said.

He called upon the IGNCA to complete the construction of auditorium within a year, so that it could be inaugurated by the valedictory of the centenary celebrations.

Carnatic and fusion artiste Deepti Navratna sang in ten different languages during the programme.

M. Rama Jois, former Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court, and P.V. Krishna Bhatt, former MLC and executive committee member of the IGNCA, New Delhi, were among the guests at the programme.