Those who wish to get fancy registration numbers for vehicles through public auction for the advance series ‘KA-03/NA’ can head to the office of the Transport Commissioner on Monday at noon.

According to a press release issued by the Commissioner for Transport, those who desire to participate in the public auction on the above date and time are required to submit the application along with the demand draft or Rs. 75,000 drawn in favour of the Secretary, STA Bengaluru between 10 a.m. and noon. A detailed notification is published on the transport department websitewww.rto.kar.nic.in.