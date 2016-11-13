Anekal MLA had requested not to act against man suspected of abetment of suicide

A police sub-inspector has been transferred without posting after allegedly getting into the wrong books of the Anekal MLA by filing a case against one of his associates who was named by a suicide victim.

Sources said that PSI Srinivas, who is currently at the office of the Inspector General of Police, took up a suo motu case against Sambaiah, an associate of MLA Shivanna B.

Sources said that Sambaiah has been accused of harassing Ranjith Kumar, a 27-year-old who committed suicide on August 16. Police said that Ranjith had hanged himself and left a note in which he accused Sambaiah of torturing him for being in love with his sister.

The Attibele police had registered a case of abetment of suicide against Sambaiah.

Sources said that Mr. Shivanna allegedly asked Mr. Srinivas not to take action against Sambaiah. “When the inspector refused to budge, he was transferred,” said the source.

This is not the first time that Srinivas has been transferred. In the last one year, he has been transferred thrice following run-ins with politicians and businessmen.

When contacted by The Hindu, Anekal MLA Shivanna B said, " I have nothing to do with the transfer. The family of Sambaiah had called me for help. As the local MLA, I spoke to Mr. Srinivas with a request to help them out."

A senior police officer in Bengaluru district claimed that Srinivas was transferred for getting into a fight with his counterparts in Tamil Nadu during the Cauvery-related violence.