Bengaluru, September 17, 2016
Updated: September 17, 2016 05:32 IST

Attacked official re-admitted to hospital

  • Special Correspondent
H.R. Srinivas, the 50-year-old technical coordinator for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS), was re-admitted to a hospital on Friday morning. His hand was severed during an attack by two men on Monday evening.

”Though he was discharged on Wednesday, he was in constant pain. When it became unbearable, we got him re-admitted,” said a family member. Mr. Srinivas was contracted by Tumakuru Zilla Panchayat to coordinate MNREGA works in Kunigal taluk.

He was attacked allegedly by Keshava (26) from Seerayanapalya and Manjunath (28) from Taradakuppe, who had mobilised workers for the scheme.

Case registered

A case has been registered against the duo, including for attempt to murder, by the Kudur police in Magadi taluk of Ramanagara district. Sources said that Manjunath is named in a robbery case in Bidadi in Ramanagara district. Police are trying to trace them.

“We are tracking their mobile phones,” said a police from Kudur police station.

