Jyoti Uday got back to work less than three months after the incident and (right) police at the Corporation Bank ATM kiosk at N.R. Square, near the BBMP head office, where the attack took place.— file Photos: Bhagya Prakash K. and pti

But that is easier said than done

The ghastly attack, which took place in November 2013, continues to linger on in the memory of the family of Jyothi Uday.

Her husband C. Uday Kumar told The Hindu that ever since the attack happened, she had always wanted to get well soon and get back to work. “Now she tells other women to avoid ATMs in secluded places and always get into ones that have a security guard. She does not want anyone else to suffer the way she did,” he says.

The family has stopped pursuing the case. “Initially, police used to seek information from us. Slowly, this reduced and we also stopped tracking the case. We just want to forget it,” said Uday Kumar.

But that is easier said than done.

“Her right hand has not healed fully. She is undergoing ayurvedic treatment for the same,” he says.