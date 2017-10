more-in

The Commercial Street police is on the lookout for a 24-year-old who has been accused of stealing ₹70 lakh from 11 ATMs. According to the police, the suspect, Johnson, worked with a cash replenishing company. His services were terminated by his employer recently for criminal breach of trust and he was serving the notice period.

The police have arrested Karthik, 24, a suspected accomplice. “We are questioning him to track down Johnson,” said a source in the police.