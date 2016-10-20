mischievous act:Miscreants set fire to a pile of clothes on the steps of the Karnataka Lokayukta office late Tuesday night.— Photo: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

In what is being seen as a major security lapse, miscreants set fire to a pile of clothes on the steps of the Karnataka Lokayukta office late Tuesday night. One of the main doors was badly damaged.

The Fire Control Room received the alert at 9.35 p.m. on Tuesday from the Vidhana Soudha police. “One fire tender was sent which put out the fire in 10 minutes,” said a senior official. Police officials said there were signs of the miscreants breaking into the building, but confirmed that the fire was deliberate and was being considered as an act of arson.

“The Cubbon Park police have registered a case of arson and are probing the case from all angles to ascertain the identity of the miscreants,” Sandeep Patil, DCP (Central) said.

However, the absence of any CCTV camera facing the entrance of the institute has crippled the investigation, sources said. Police are now scouting for other CCTV cameras in the vicinity that could provide some leads.

Police believe the fire was probably started by a few vagabonds trying to warm themselves. “But it could also be a case of black magic,” sources said.

The arson has raised security concerns given that the institution is housed in the MS Building and next to the Vidhana Soudha. It does not have any dedicated security. The Vidhana Soudha Police also housed in MS Building are responsible for its security cover.