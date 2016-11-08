At the urging of harried site allotees, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has launched a help desk to untangle the allotment confusion in Arkavathy Layout.

The desk would function from the BDA PRO’s office every Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Assistant executive engineers, land acquisition officers and head of administrative departments will guide allottees on issues pertaining to alternate sites and compensation. Meanwhile, BDA has republished a seniority list of 3,297 people eligible for alternate sites, and has called for objections.

— Staff Reporter