Arakkal’s indelible imprint on Bengaluru’s cityscape

Renowned artist Yusuf Arakkal, who passed away in Bengaluru on Tuesday, had made the city his home since the early 1960s. He had a long and enduring engagement with the city, where he rose from an artist of obscurity to international fame. Over 30 of his public installations have added to the aesthetic value of the city.

It was at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath that Mr. Arakkal, as a 28-year-old, received a Diploma in Painting in 1973. “It is to the parishath’s pride that such a name is associated with the institution and went on to earn international fame,” said R.H. Kulkarni, art historian and professor at the parishath. Mr. Arakkal later worked at HAL before taking to art as a full-time career. He designed aircraft components as a machinist.

“Many corners of Bengaluru will cherish Mr. Arakkal’s works. There are murals in public spaces and especially eye-catching are the ones at the junction of Vittal Mallya Road and Kasturba Road, HAL Airport, Kempegowda International Airport, and Biocon,” said Dr. Kulkarni. Other well-known installations of Mr. Arakkal in Bengaluru includes ‘Applied DNA’ (Bangalore helix), on M.G. Road.

Artist S.G. Vasudev remembers his “signature style” that “brought in his angst as a response to social evils.” Mr. Arakkal’s best known works as a series that got public acclaim was after the Gujarat riots when the artist is said to have been totally shaken and disturbed about the turn of events. Mr. Arakkal mastered several forms of art, including painting, and had used myriad materials for sculptures and public art, he said. He learnt the basics from Raja Ravi Varma’s nephew Jaya Varma in Bengaluru when he landed here in 1960 and branched out to newer forms.

Mr. Arakkal was one artist who shared a special bond with the iconic M.F. Hussain and he did a series on him that became very well-known, said Dr. Kulkarni. This series brought him much acclaim. Mr. Arakkal had told this correspondent how he had got restless to do something meaningful as a teenager. “I ran away from my Kerala home as a 16 year old, when I was already orphaned for a few years, and landed with Rs. 30 in my pocket in Bengaluru. Should I say, the rest is history,” he had laughed.