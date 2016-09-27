Candidates with M.Sc. (Zoology/Life Science) with 55 p.c. marks are eligible to apply. An emolument of Rs. 14,000 a month will be paid for non-GATE/non-NET candidates and Rs. 16,000 for GATE/NET candidates. According to a release, applications should reach M.G. Venkatesha, professor and principal investigator, UGC Major Research Project, Department of Zoology, Bengalore University, by October 8. For details, write to venkatmelally@gmail.com.

The Department of Zoology, Bangalore University, has invited applications for Project Fellow in a UGC-sponsored project.

