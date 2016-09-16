Karnataka Sangeetha Nritya Academy has invited applications from artistes and experts who wish to do research or higher studies in music and dance, for fellowship. Applications are being invited under the special component programme for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for 2016–17. The applicant should be a postgraduate and not aged above 45. He/she should submit a five-six page write-up on the subject of research. The duration of the course is six months. Selection of candidates will be through an interview and those selected will get financial assistance of Rs. 1 lakh. The last date for submission of application to the Registrar, Karnataka Sangeetha Nritya Academy, Kannada Bhavana, 2nd Floor, J.C. Road, Bengaluru 560002, is September 27. For details, call 080-22215072.