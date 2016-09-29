The Department for Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens has invited applications from eligible individuals/organisations for annual awards for 2016-17 to be given in recognition of individuals/organisations for exemplary work in the field of welfare of the disabled. Application forms can be obtained from the office of the Deputy Director, Department of Women and Child Development, of the respective districts, or can be downloaded from the department’s websitehttp://www.welfareofdisabl ed.kar.nic.in.

Last date for submitting the filled in applications is October 14. Applications should be submitted to the District Disabled Officer, Deputy Director’s office, Department of Women and Child Development of the district concerned, according to a release.