Bengaluru, October 25, 2016
October 25, 2016

Anti-flyover group to meet Governor today

  • Staff Reporter
They will try to impress upon Vala the ‘unscientific’, ‘undemocratic’ and ‘environmentally disastrous’ natureof the project

Continuing their effort to build political and “ethical” pressure on the State government over the controversial steel flyover project, Citizens for Bengaluru – which is spearheading the protests – will be meeting the Governor on Tuesday.

A group of citizens will try to impress upon Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala the “unscientific”, “undemocratic” and “environmentally disastrous” nature of the Rs. 1,791-crore flyover form Basaveshwara Circle to Hebbal flyover.

“He is a constitutional head and a query from him will go a long way in pressuring the government to justify the project…this is about questioning the ethics of projects such as these and setting a role model for future movements against dubious government projects,” said Prakash Belawadi, theatre person, who will part of the delegation that will meet the Governor. The group will submit a memorandum, which will include opinions of experts – ranging from transportation and environmental experts to architects and social scientists – who have spoken out against the project. The request was to “immediately intervene” and seek an “inquiry into the framing of this project proposal and urge cancellation of the tender”.

The group will also impress upon the Governor the voices against the flyover: whether it is over 35,000 people who have signed an online petition to nearly 42,000 persons who have “voted” against the project.

